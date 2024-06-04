Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $217.99. The company had a trading volume of 552,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

