Phreesia’s (PHR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NYSE:PHR opened at $18.51 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.81% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

