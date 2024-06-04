Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$16.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEY. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

Shares of PEY opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$39,150.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,983. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.