Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 677 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $439.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.74 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

