PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

