PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Down 3.2%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

