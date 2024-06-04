Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) is CDAM UK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,050 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for about 11.3% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Open Text worth $90,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 353,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.