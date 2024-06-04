OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $8,781,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $485.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $488.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

