Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Roberto Marco Sella Purchases 8,003 Shares

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,073,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,662,440.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.
Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE OPAD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OPAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Offerpad Solutions
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.