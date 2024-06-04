Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Roberto Marco Sella Purchases 8,003 Shares

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,073,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,662,440.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE OPAD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.