Oasis Network Price Up 26.3% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $780.23 million and $76.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.35 or 0.05411442 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00050954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00015888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

