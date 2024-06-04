NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00011987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,960.11 or 0.99979729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00109616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.