NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

