Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

