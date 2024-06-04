Nicholas Company Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,749,751,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $182.20 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

