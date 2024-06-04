Nicholas Company Inc. Has $65.95 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,260 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $65,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,483,917. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.