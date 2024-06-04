Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 3,475 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE EHC traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.56. 1,012,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.