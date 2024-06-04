NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.44

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.44 and last traded at C$16.39, with a volume of 48594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFI shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies acquired 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In related news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

