New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.5% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. 8,491,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,169,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.