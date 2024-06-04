NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $910,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.