NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $96,372,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 442,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,583,000 after acquiring an additional 410,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,282 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $61,842,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD remained flat at $269.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $245.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.