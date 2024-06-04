NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,309 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.98. The stock had a trading volume of 691,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.36 and its 200 day moving average is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

