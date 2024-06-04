NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,472 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.2% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.82 on Tuesday, reaching $444.84. 1,849,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,764. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.58 and a 200 day moving average of $549.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

