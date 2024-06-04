Navcoin (NAV) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $31,730.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00084303 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00027932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00011985 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

