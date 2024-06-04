Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,081,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,979,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.