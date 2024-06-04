Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,081,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,979,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 6.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
