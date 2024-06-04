Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,081,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,979,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

