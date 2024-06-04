Morgan Stanley Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on S. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of S stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

