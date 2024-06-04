MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $364.11.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $234.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $153,990,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

