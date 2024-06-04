Mina Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $946.41 million and $29.61 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,166,048,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,710,966 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,165,978,252.8400393 with 1,115,555,190.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.8587028 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $35,346,211.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

