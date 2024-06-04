Michael L. Baur Sells 9,053 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 177,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in ScanSource by 3,872.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

