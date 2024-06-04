MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEIP. TheStreet lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 39.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

