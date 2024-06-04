MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA Trading Down 1.6 %

MBI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $285.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MBIA will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,176,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 347,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in MBIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,942,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

