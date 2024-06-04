Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.40% from the stock’s current price.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,357. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

