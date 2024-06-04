Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 8.8%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.97 and last traded at $80.21. 82,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 156,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

