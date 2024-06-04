LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.23

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 717260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

