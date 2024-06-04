Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases 39,697 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,907,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,727,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,671,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 231,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,933. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

