Legacy Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

