Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 586,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 329,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $799,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 725,823 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

