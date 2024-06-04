Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

