Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.74 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.