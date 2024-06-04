L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth $2,980,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth $159,000. 43.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.