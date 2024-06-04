Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 125,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 392,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KYTX shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,968,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

