KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd Has $40.82 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,074 shares during the period. Capri makes up 6.5% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $40,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 1,187,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

