Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at TD Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.44.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.