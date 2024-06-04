Kodai Capital Management LP Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 545,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,319,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.6% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of NXP Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, reaching $266.30. 1,773,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,401. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.34 and a 200 day moving average of $234.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

