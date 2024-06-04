Kodai Capital Management LP Takes $77.62 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 318,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,615,000. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TT traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.53. 857,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,375. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.62 and a 200 day moving average of $276.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

