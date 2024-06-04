Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $59.09 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 439,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,087,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.2% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.12. 1,397,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.