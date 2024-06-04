KBC Group NV Has $51.27 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,849 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $51,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

PRU stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

