JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $25,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 424,069 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

