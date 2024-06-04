JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Reduced by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.