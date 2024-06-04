JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.72. Approximately 608,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,705,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
