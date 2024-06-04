JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.72. Approximately 608,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,705,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

