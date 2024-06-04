JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.61% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $174,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,469. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

